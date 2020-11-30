Thomas Waite, 72

Thomas E. Waite, of Clarkston and Lost Lake Woods Club in Lincoln, passed away at home on November 27, 2020 at the age of 72.

Loving husband of Diane for 48 years, father of David (Jeannie) Burk, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Waite and Scott (Renee Nazarko) Waite, grandfather of Houston, Dallas, Brent (Jacqueline), Andrew, Billy, Lucas, Addison, Nolan, Cameron, Shayna and Analise, son-in-law of Joan (late Tom) Schirle.

Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Harriett and sister Fame Waite.

Also survived by many other family members.

Tom served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from DTE after 36 years.

He accomplished his lifelong dream of golfing in all 50 states.

The Waite family would like to gratefully acknowledge the loving care given by St Joseph Mercy Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care.

Private family services due to the COVID restrictions at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment Lakeview Cemetery.

Donations to the family will be forwarded to the Junior Golf Program at Lost Lake Woods.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.