Thomas West, 50

Thomas Christopher “Chris” West, of Holly, formerly of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2021 at the age of 50.

Beloved husband of Judi. Loving son of Thomas C. (Kay) and the late Patricia West. Brother of Scott (Inna) West and Todd West. Son-in-law of Jim and Judith Wright. Brother-in-law of Jim (Amy) Wright. Also survived by his stepdaughter Madison Wright, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and his beloved dogs Bubs and Libby.

Chris worked at Tweddle Group for Chrysler Corp. as a technical author. He enjoyed traveling, sport shooting and spending time outdoors.

Public funeral service is Saturday, May 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the River Church, 8393 Holly Rd., Holly. The family will receive friends Saturday after 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family.

