Timothy Helmle, 59

Timothy A. Helmle, of Ortonville, passed away suddenly on January 7, 2023 at the age 59.

Loving father of Kyle (Nicole) and Joshua, beloved son of Hildegard Helmle and the late Alfons Helmle, and dear brother of Anita Helmle and Birgit (Eric) Amann.

Tim was the sole owner and president of Witt Mechanical, headquartered in Wixom.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Thursday, January 12, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, January 13 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with visitation at 11:30 a.m. Private family interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AuSable Valley Animal Shelter of Grayling.

