TLC needed

The CCS Teaching and Learning Council (TLC) is a district group made up of teachers, administrators, subject area coordinators, parents, board of education members and students.

TLC meets three times per year and is responsible for reviewing proposed new courses of study, curriculum and resource adoptions.

TLC is searching for 2-3 parents to become new members. Interested parents must currently have a child or children in the district and be available to meet for three half-day sessions in October, February and April.

There will be an interview process with a small district committee to choose these parent members.

If you are interested or have questions, contact Nancy Mahoney at namahoney@clarkston.k12.mi.us by this Friday, May 5.