Township development getting makeover

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

The proposed Waldon Village development, located on the north side of Waldon Road between Sashabaw and Walters roads, has been revised by the developers to reduce the density of the project.

Among the changes brought forth by J. Eppink Partners, Inc., include the removal of 280 apartments and replacing them with 132 townhomes (Phase 1), modifications to the layout of commercial buildings and amenities (Phase 3), adding 27 attached single-family homes (Phase 4), and a reduction to the park area (Phase 5).

There will not be any modifications to Phase 2 of the project.

“We believe the proposed modifications improve the Waldon Village PUD (planned unit development) and will complement the Independence Township community,” wrote developer Jim Eppink in a letter to Independence Township Planning and Zoning Director Brian Oppmann on June 9.

The Independence Township Planning Commission voted at the June 17 meeting to have a future meeting of the new architectural subcommittee to analyze details of the plans moving forward.

The proposed modifications reduce the overall density of the project by 121 units, equal to a 33 percent reduction. The overall density of the amended plan is now 4.6 units per acre.

Additional modifications include a more interconnected street, sidewalk and trail system network, more active street life features and amenities at Waldon Road, a more diversified housing mix, improved landscaping, and improved architectural features.