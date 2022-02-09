Township meetings continuing with web access

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Nearly two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, many government meetings went to an online setting, and this was certainly true in Independence Township.

Members of the public could watch or comment on meetings virtually with a remote video feed.

With many meetings now back open to the in-person component, the township had been considering eliminating streaming their meetings on WebEx, but at the February 1 regular meeting of the Township Board of Trustees, it was voted unanimously to keep the online option available for the public meetings of the board of trustees, planning commission and zoning board of appeals, in addition to other meetings that are held, including public hearings.

“The reason we started with WebEx was because of COVID, and we don’t know what’s going to happen next week, next month, and we see variants and how people are still afraid, but I like the idea of keeping (WebEx) a few more months and see what happens,” said Township Trustee Jose Aliaga.

“That makes sense,” added Township Supervisor Gerald Fisher.

“There’s just no downside to keeping this going,” said township resident Sam Moraco.

Township Trustee Terri Nallamothu noted closed sessions of boards and commissions will still not be made public and cautioned against individuals “getting lazy” by having an online portal to meetings.

“Just because it’s there, just because you are one of our contractors or whatever that should be here, unless something really keeps you away from it, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be here in person,” Nallamothu said. “I’m just trying to make it so it’s not an easy out for people that should be in attendance as part of their job or their position or anything like that.”

Discussion was also had about utilizing Microsoft Teams or Google as the interactive host for meetings, but WebEx will remain for the time being. The board also discussed launching a potential Facebook page for residents to follow.

“We are behind in the times, by not having a Facebook page or Twitter or anything, and a lot of people communicate that way,” Nallamothu said. “If it was something not used by (former Township Supervisor Pat Kittle) very much, I get it, but it’s the way of the world and I think there needs to be another avenue other than The Clarkston News that people can get this information.”