The Clarkston Interact Club is hosting a toy drive on December 18 (4-7 p.m.), December 19 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.), and December 20 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) at Pine Knob Elementary School (6020 Sashabaw Road). All of the donations will be going to the Grace Centers of Hope.

Due to safety concerns, only slightly-used or new items can be accepted.

For questions about the toy drive, contact Clarkston Interact President Annabelle Yeloushan at clarkston.interact6380@gmail.com or Interact member A.J. Witt at ajwitt552@gmail.com.