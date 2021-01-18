Tracy Phillips, 48

Tracy Marie (Lund) Phillips, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the age of 48.

Tracy was born on January 20, 1972 in Livonia, Mich., the daughter of Robert and JoAnn (Vert) Lund. She graduated from Clarkston High School, Class of 1991.

She is survived by her two daughters, Samantha Lund and Kaycie Phillips, her mother, JoAnn Lund, three siblings, Shirley Wood (Paul Spina), Rob (Becky) Lund and Jeff (Rebecca) Lund, her nephews and niece, Derek Wood, Danny (Kayleigh) Wood and Evan Lund (I love you Aunt Juicy). She will also be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lund.

Tracy loved spending time with her two daughters and loved them with her whole heart. She enjoyed reading, journaling, music and hair styling.

“Don’t think of me as gone away. My journey’s just begun. Life holds so many facets. This earth is but one.”

A memorial service will take place in the spring of 2021. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Rd., Grand Blanc.

