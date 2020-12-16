The city of Clarkston received notification last week that DTE Energy will be performing tree trimming in the community “sometime in 2021” to help improve electric reliability. Customers will receive an advance phone call when the DTE planners will be in the area. If the customer is not at home for an evaluation, crews will leave a door hanger with contact information.
All workers will be wearing high-visibility vests and carrying DTE identification badges.
