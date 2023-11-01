By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

CLARKSTON — Christian Chambers and his family won a court battle earlier this year to save his house from being sold out from underneath him by his mother’s guardian.

Last month, his house got some major upgrades due to what his sister-in-law Jennifer Chambers called “truly a community that comes together.”

On Oct. 18, a crew from Renewal by Andersen came out and installed all new windows in Chambers’ house, all at no charge due to the company’s Renewal Cares program.

“I kept seeing it in the Clarkston News, I kept seeing Christian’s face,” said Amy Pilarski, a Clarkston High School graduate and local Renewal by Andersen general manager. “And I said, ‘Wait a minute. I have to look into this more.’ I actually reached out to Drew’s Home of Clarkston just to find out what the affiliation was, how they were involved, and if we could help him. I figured with everything they had going on, he probably needed windows. I wasn’t sure, but after I talked to (Drew’s Home president) Dick Moscovic, he said, ‘Oh yeah, he’s going to need everything.’ So I told him I’d take a look at what’s out there and that I’d come out and take a look to see if it was something even in our scope. I came out here and was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ We had someone come out and do all the measuring and really, that’s kind of how it all went down.”

Jennifer Chambers said everything happened so quickly and that she was pleased how it all turned out.

“It was something that was not even on our radar screen, to have the windows redone,” said Jennifer Chambers. “That would have been the stretch goal, so this was such a blessing. The home is going to be tight and warm for the winter and we don’t have to worry about Christian as much since we live out of state. It’s amazing, and the fact they can get this done in one day is incredible. This is an amazing project (installing 12 windows and two doors) with an amazing crew.

“Amy and Christian went to high school together, so that was a great connection and it’s just more of the community stepping in to support someone who has lived his entire life here and wants to continue to live his entire life here.”

Christian Chambers, who has cerebral palsy, is a 1993 graduate of Clarkston High School and can be seen on the sidelines for Clarkston varsity football games as an honorary “coach,” something he has done for the past 36 years.

Next up is replacing the roof, a project that has already received $5,000 from the Independence Township Minor Home Repair Program, a grant that is overseen by the Senior Community Center, and $1,000 from the Clarkston High School cross country team.

“When we got a quote for the roof, one of the guys said this is an old Sears and Roebuck pre-fab home,” Jennifer Chambers said. “This is from back in the 1940s and 1950s, and there has been some additions in the past that have their own special nuances to them.

“Taking our electric bills down and all of that, on a super fixed income, this (the new windows) will help. Every penny counts.”

Chambers’ GiveSendGo page (givesendgo.com/savechristianshome) continues to receive monthly donations as well.