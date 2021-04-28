U.S. flags for the community

The Clarkston Area Optimist Club is again raising funds for the community with its annual flag rental program, a popular program in recent years.

For a small $45 fee, the club will put an American flag out in residents’ front yards for six different holidays – Memorial Day, Flag Day, 4th of July, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, and September 11.

The Optimists sponsor many programs in the Clarkston community, mainly for the youth in town, including the Fourth of July parade, playground equipment at Depot Park, scholarships, and SCAMP Field Day, just to name a few.

For more information, visit clarkstonoptimists.org or contact Tom Lowrie at 248-210-1972.