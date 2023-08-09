Upcoming Lake Orion concert boasts Clarkston connections

Music is in the air.

The Southeastern Michigan Wind Ensemble (SEMWE) will present its free concert ‘Americana!’ on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. from the Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court, in Lake Orion.

The event is open to the public and features individuals with ties to Clarkston.

Conducted by former Clarkston Director of Bands Cliff Chapman, who served Clarkston for 27 years, music to be performed on this program included “American Salute” by Morton Gould, “American Riversongs” by Pierre LaPlante, “Symphonic Gershwin,” “Them Basses” by G.H. Huffine, “Beyond the Horizon” by Rossano Gallante, “The National Game” by John Philip Sousa, and the Carmen Dragon arrangement of “America the Beautiful.”

Chapman has served on the faculties of Wayne State University Department of Music and College of Education, Eastern Michigan University Department of Music, and Clarkston Community Schools as Director of Instrumental Music and Fine Performing Arts Coordinator. Professional services include state and district presidencies of the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association, Michigan state chair of the American School Band Directors Association, Michigan state chair of the National Band Association, and president of the Michigan Competing Band Association. Recently, Chapman was elected to the National Executive Board of the Association of Concert Bands in May.

Also featured on this concert will be vocal soloists Grace Peterson, a Clarkston High School graduate, and Clarkston Choir Director Mike Peterson, who will join the band on a medley of songs from the 1940’s musical “Oklahoma!”

The ensemble will also welcome guest conductor Ed Quick, conductor of the Ferndale Community Concert Band and retired director of bands at Detroit School of the Arts, to lead the band in “Superstar” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, a medley of the most popular songs from the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The ensemble includes musicians from area public or private schools, band educators, professors at local universities and freelance performers. Founded by Eric Crimmins, retired music director at Lake Orion Scripps Middle School, SEMWE performs community concerts in a series of three cycles per year.

Donations are accepted and appreciated. Lawn chairs or blankets can be brought to the concert and used by concert attendees.

For more info, visit SEMWE.org or email info@semwe.org.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: Cliff Chapman and Mike Peterson