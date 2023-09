Friends of the Library’s Used Book Sale, Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road, Sept. 20-21 (10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.), Sept. 22 (10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., half price), Sept. 23 (10 a.m.-2 p.m., $5 bag day). Preview for Friends members Sept. 19, 3-7 p.m. Over 15,000 gently used books, most $2 and under. More info, contact Friends@cidlibrary.org.