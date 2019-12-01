Vanessa Diane VANAMAN

VANAMAN, Vanessa Diane of Davisburg; went to be with the Lord November 27, 2019; age 66. Beloved wife of Todd for 45 years. Loving mother of Danielle (Philip) Alsup, Heather Vanaman, Tiffany (James) Day, Angela (John) Fleck, Brittany (Michael) Gavaldon and Jennifer (Luke) Phillips. Proud grandmother of Emma, Anna, William, Macy, Maggie, Sadie, Peyton, Jared, Chase, Katie Mae, Henry, Vera Rae, Shane, Jordan, Vanessa Diane and two on the way. Dear sister of Jim and Sam Simmons. Preceded in death by her infant son, Will, grandson Micah, parents Bud and Janie Simmons, and sisters Tricia Hawald and Margie Kasten. Friends may visit Sunday, Dec. 1, 3-8 pm at Dixie Baptist Church 8585 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday, Dec. 2, 11 am. at Dixie Baptist Church. Private Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Dixie Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com