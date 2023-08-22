Virginia Kuechle, 92

KUECHLE

Virginia Pudlo “Jinny” Kucechle, of Clarkston, passed away on Aug. 20, 2023 peacefully at home at the age of 92.

She was born Dec. 16, 1930 in Dearborn to Joseph and Mary Pudlo.

Mother of Christopher “Chris” (Frances White) Kuechle and Katherine “Kate” (Tim) Fogg. Preceded in death by her son Robert “Rob” in 1975. Grandma of Matt (Brianna) Kuechle, Brian (Kelly) Kuechle, and Jake Fogg, and great-grandma of Grace, Logan, Delilah, Cameron, and Nathan. Preceded in death by her siblings Genevieve (Gerard) Piserchia, Edward (Bridget) Pudlo, Teddy (Betty) Pudlo, and Elenore (John) Mansfield.

After graduating from Fordson High School, Jinny graduated from Eastern Michigan University and began her teaching career with three other sorority sisters in California following their exciting sight-seeing group drive across the United States.

Jinny returned to Michigan, settling in Clarkston in 1956 to raise her family and teach school. She retired from Waterford Schools as a later elementary teacher. Watching children grow and learn brought her the most joy.

She was also an avid reader who enjoyed golf, bowling, knitting, walking, gardening, Yoga, Tai Chi and solving crossword puzzles.

Per her instruction, cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.