Volunteers sought

The City of the Village of Clarkston is seeking volunteers this Saturday, Jan. 23, starting at 9 a.m., to help burn small buckthorn trees (an invasive species) that were recently cut down by the city’s invasive species contractor in the Depot Park wetlands.

Volunteers will be dragging the cut trees and branches to an open area for burning.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, waterproof boots and, if possible, loppers for the larger trees.

All volunteers are asked to meet at the City Hall building at 375 Depot Road, Clarkston.

For more information or questions, call the city office at 248-625-1559.