Waldon Village development changes approved

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

The first reading for the latest amendment to the planned unit development for Waldon Village, located on the north side of Waldon Road between Sashabaw and Walters roads, was approved at the July 6 Independence Township Board of Trustees meeting, with the second reading set for next month.

The biggest change comes in Phase 1 of the development consisting of 132 townhomes, down from the initial 280 apartments, as well as with open areas and homeowners’ associations (HOAs).

“There was some language in the terms and conditions having to do with the greenspace that is being proposed, and we want language in there that will make it remain greenspace, maybe placed in a conservation easement,” said Independence Township Supervisor Pat Kittle. “We also want language in there about the maintenance requirements for the different HOAs, whether it’s the townhomes, single-family homes or the condos, how are those deeds going to be set up as far as HOA fees to maintain that greenspace for the residents?

“And that’s something that the developer (Buzz Silverman) and the builders are working out right now. We just weren’t ready for it.”

Kittle added it’s his understanding negotiations are coming to a point with the Salvaggio family regarding a Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace as part of the development.

There are currently four Nino Salvaggio locations in Michigan – Bloomfield Township, Clinton Township, St. Clair Shores and Troy. The business specializes in every day groceries with a coffee bar, butcher shop, seafood, deli, sushi, organic and gluten-free options.

“They love the community from what I am being told,” said Kittle. “They’re just working out final details on costs for the actual building of the market. I’m very positive. It’s not set in stone yet, but I feel very good about it.”

The second reading is tentatively planned for the August 3 trustees meeting at 6 p.m. from Township Hall.