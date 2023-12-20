‘Watch out for rabbit holes!’

Those were student director Caroline Beggs’ final lines as the Cheshire Cat to end “Alice In Wonderland,” put on by the Everest Drama program the first weekend in December. The cast and crew led the audience down the rabbit hole and through the magic of Wonderland with all sorts of colorful personalities and characters. The show put on display the talents of students acting, directing, and managing light, sound, and sets. Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli/Everest Collegiate