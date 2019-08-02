REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Waterford Montessori Academy will accept sealed bids for parking lot repair, removal, and replacement at 4860 Midland Avenue, Waterford, as described the specifications, available at the above address M-F from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on August 8, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the below address. Bids will be accepted only in hard copy or through SIGMA site. Contact Jeremy Gilliam at 248-674-2400 with questions.

The Academy reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive omissions, irregularities or clerical errors not affecting substantial compliance with the plans and specifications. Owner reserves the right to award total bid package or partial project awards.

A bid must include sworn and notarized statement provided below disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the owner or any employee of the bidder and any member of the board of directors or any Academy director; if none, the statement shall so indicate. The Academy will not accept any bid that does not include such statement.

All bids must include security in an amount not less than 1/20 of the amount of the bid conditioned to secure the Academy from loss or damage by reason of the withdrawal of the bid or by the failure of the bidder to enter a contract for performance, if the bid is accepted by the board of directors.

Bids shall be firm for ninety (90) days from the date of the bid opening. All bids must meet or exceed all specifications. Bids must be submitted on the bid form and be signed by the bidder. Two (2) signed copies of the bid form should be addressed to the attention of:

Jeremy Gilliam

Waterford Montessori Academy

4860 Midland Avenue

Waterford, Michigan 48329

“PARKING LOT BID”