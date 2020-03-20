Wayne Allen HOCKIN

HOCKIN, Wayne Allen, of Davisburg; March 18, 2020; age 67. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Emma Hockin; father of Tammy Marlow; proud grandpa of Roxanne and Jessica; great grandpa of one; brother of Richard Hockin of Raymond, MS, Diane Hockin of Waterford, MI, Dale (Deborah) Hockin of Waterford, MI. Wayne enjoyed spending time at the gym working out and going to the casino. He was a very sociable soul and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by Lakos the cat and hundreds of his friends. Due to the COVID-19 virus recommendations, there will not be a public visitation or service. Wayne’s family is planning to have a Memorial lunch and Celebration of his life around his birthday, May 15, if possible. Memorial donations may be made to The Rainbow Connection, in honor of Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com