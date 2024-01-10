What an ‘ice’ day

With temperatures steadily falling, the city is hopeful that the Depot Park skating rink will soon be ready for use. “We just have two rules,” said Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith. “Be respectful of the other skaters and don’t attempt to use the rink if the ice is not fully frozen. We had to replace the liner this year after it was shredded at the end of last season by skates.” Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Photo: Trena Besch