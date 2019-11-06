WHAT ‘MATT’ERS: Time for the holidays

Everyone that woke up on Nov. 1 to snow-covered lawns, roofs and cars had one of two reactions – “Are you kidding me?” or “Yes!”

To be honest, I was in the latter.

I love winter. I love that yardwork takes a backseat for about eight months and that our kids are all old enough to shovel the driveway.

I love the non-stop Christmas music. I love all the family time. I love the magic that the holidays bring.

And while I may not be in the majority with my feelings, that’s fine. As a 41-year-old adult, I have realized that offending someone or raising their ire doesn’t mean I am wrong. We just agree to disagree. Right? That used to be how society worked.

As I write this, we are playing all the classic Christmas favorites on a local radio station – and it’s glorious! And I may or may not be wearing a red fleece to kick off the season.

I know, I know. Some of you say that Christmas doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving, and I can agree with you to an extent. However, there is no harm in getting excited for Dec. 25 a bit early, is there?

In a word, no.

It’s never a bad time to start watching “Elf,” “A Christmas Story,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Jingle All The Way,” “Home Alone,” and “The Santa Clause.”

If my wife and kids would allow it, we’d watch Christmas movies year-round. I get overruled 4-1 every time. I think our dogs even groan when I suggest watching a Christmas movie after we get out of the pool on a hot July weekend.

But again, it’s November and time to start getting all cheery, folks. I mean, let’s face it, the holiday décor has been displayed in some businesses since school started. Time for the rest of us to get on board!

In all seriousness, we live in a very intimidating and sour world sometimes. I always feel like this time of year is an escape from all the cruelty and darkness. Lean on your families more so this time of year. It’s always worth it!

Happy Holidays!

— Matt Mackinder