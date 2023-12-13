Wild game fundraiser

The American Legion Chief Pontiac Post 377, 4819 Mary Sue Avenue, is hosting a wild game dinner fundraiser for the Fisher House Michigan (fisherhousemichigan.org) on Jan. 13, 3-7 p.m.

Menu includes venison stew, spaghetti, chili, meatballs, ham, deep fried turkey, rolls, and dessert.

Cost is $25 per person.

For tickets or more information, contact Carvin Chapman (Huey) at 248-431-0371 or Chris Robertson at 740-974-1173.