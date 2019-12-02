William C. McINNIS

McINNIS, William C. of Pontiac; passed away on December 1, 2019; age 63; father of Kristen (Jeremy) McInnis-McCornack & Sherli McInnis; papa of Mia, Noah & Owen; son of John & Carol McInnis; brother of Cheryl (Jerry) Karalla; preceded in death by his daughter Shauna Lynn McInnis and his brother David McInnis. Bill graduated from Pontiac Northern High School and retired from General Motors. He proudly served in the Marines and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles serving as an evangelistic minister. Memorial Service Saturday, December 7th at 12:30pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 11:30am. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please leave a memory or condolence on Bill’s

