William Jawlik, 83

JAWLIK

William D. Jawlik, of Clarkston, passed away on Jan. 20, 2024 at the age of 83.

Husband of Lillian “Lil” for 61 years, father of Jackie (Paul Soltysiak) Mack, Cheryl (James “Bossy” Murphy) Jawlik, and Bill Jawlik, grandpa of Tony Mack, and also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Helen Jawlik and his sister Patricia “Pat” Hyduk.

Bill retired from City of Troy in 2007 as an engineering supervisor inspector. He played pickleball, racquetball, handball, and paddleball. Bill loved trains and cars. He enjoyed collecting and puzzles. Bill loved animals, especially his dogs and the neighborhood wildlife, which were very well fed. You would often see several local deer, ducks, and birds relying on his generosity.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, Jan. 26 at 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 12:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.