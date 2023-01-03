William McGuire, 94

William Marshall McGuire, of Clarkston/Brandon Township, passed away December 28, 2022 at the age of 94.

Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nancy.

Beloved father of Brad (Christine) McGuire, Molly (Tom) Pulte, and Ron McGuire, proud grandpa of Jack and Brooke Pulte, and Aubrey, Brody and Liam Meadows, and brother of James (Judy) McGuire.

Preceded in death by his siblings May, June, Nadine, Wayne, and Patty.

Bill was a Korean War veteran, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Bloomfield Hills Schools after over 40 years of teaching. Bill was a prolific letter writer. He enjoyed singing hymns as well as serving his community in the Rotary Club, of which he was a member for over 50 years.

Bill cherished his time with his wife Nancy and his family, working on his 1850s farmhouse together. He especially enjoyed his time with his treasured grandchildren. He was also a connoisseur of indulging in malted milk balls and black licorice.

Bill’s family is so appreciative of the loving care provided by Lorraine Laney, Bonitta Davis and the team at Addington Place.

A funeral service was held January 4 at Clarkston United Methodist Church with private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

