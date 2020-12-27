William White, 73

Dr. William Lawrence White, of Clarkston, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away December 25, 2020 at the age of 73.

High school sweetheart/husband of Georgeann for 53 years, father of Edward (Jessica Catalano) White, Daniel (Angela) White and Regina (Justin Carriere) White, grandpa of Ryan, Aiden, Laurel and Gabrielle, brother of Kathy White, and brother-in-law of Charles (Linda) Thompson.

Dr. White was a professor of engineering at GMI/Kettering and Lawrence Tech. He was instrumental in opening Southeast Oakland Vocational Education Center (SEVOEC) and earned many manufacturer’s certifications.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends, vacationing at his family property in Ontario and traveling around the country and working with his hands. He was an avid Ham Radio operator (WA8ICX, W8ICX).

The family would like to thank Solana Windsor-Silvia for her help and support.

No public services at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital of Michigan or Shriners Hospitals.

