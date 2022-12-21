Winning Lotto 47 ticket unclaimed

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

A Michigan Lottery player is a millionaire after winning the $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot on Dec. 10.

All they need to do is come forward to claim their prize. No winner had been announced as of press time.

One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn: 04-07-08-18-25-35.

The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.

The lucky player should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2, to set up an appointment to claim their prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

This is the seventh time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won in Warren, Flint, Sturgis, Harrison, Ortonville ($1.85 million at Tom’s Market, 465 South Street), and online at MichiganLottery.com.

