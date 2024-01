WinterFest 2024, noon-3 p.m., Feb. 3, Depot Park in downtown Clarkston. Free event put on by Clarkston Area Optimist Club. The park’s wintertime ice rink will be open for ice skating, so bring your skates, and the event will also include games on the rink, hot chocolate, s’mores, a fire pit, music, prizes, and much more. To watch a promo video for WinterFest, visit youtu.be/XJTQ2XGJoAo. No registration necessary, For more information, visit clarkstonoptimists.org.