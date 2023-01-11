Wolfpack Update for January 11, 2023

Unstoppable on ice

Clarkston Varsity Hockey remains undefeated after a successful weekend in the Mona Shores Showcase in Muskegon.

The Wolves opened the tournament with a 9-1 win over Grand Haven on Friday. They scored seven goals in the second period to seal the victory.

Devon Collis had a hat trick for the night. Theo Walker scored two goals and had one assist. Owen Croston and Logan Golub scored two goals each.

Ron Wade had three assists in the win. Ryan Wilford and Trey Damian had two assists each. Ryan Lemker, Brady Earing, Evan Adams, Frank Stanek, Blake Botterill, Eric Wade, Quinn Farrell and Merek Drennan each had one assist.

Brady Damian had 14 saves in the net.

They posted a 3-2 win over Mona Shores on Saturday.

The Wolves head to Detroit Catholic Central on Friday at 8 p.m. They play M-1 Griffins in Royal Oak on Saturday and Chippewa Valley United on Monday, January 16, 5 p.m.

Cagers add wins

Clarkston Boys Basketball posted two wins last week beginning with a 53-9 win over Fenton, Jan. 4. Brayden Wiley led with 23 points. Desman Stephens scored ten points.

The Wolves headed to White Lake Lakeland on Friday. The freshman team opened the night with a 55-28 win to remain undefeated, 7-0. JV also won their game, 42-31, putting their overall record to 8-1.

The varsity team won their game, 34-31 to move 7-2 for the season. Stephens led with 22 points and he had five rebounds. Brody Kosin had eight rebounds. Wiley had five rebounds and four assists.

The Wolves host Troy on Friday for McGrath Night. Freshman hosts at Clarkston Junior High School at 5 p.m. JV begins at 5:30 p.m. at Clarkston High School, varsity follows.

They host Walled Lake Western on Tuesday, January 17.

Wolfpack week wrap

Clarkston Girls Varsity Bowling remained undefeated as they ended 2022. They posted a 24-6 win over Farmington on Dec. 19. Katie Stephens had two high games for the day with a 189 and 181. The girls record as they went in to their meet against Lake Orion on Monday was 3-0.

The varsity boys team (2-2) lost to Farmington, 16-14. Rio Westlund had a high game of 232 and Nathan Sayyae had a high game of 218.

The JV boys team (2-2) also lost to Farmington, 22-8. Owen Jutis had high games of 177 and 123.

The teams opened the week against Lake Orion and Avondale. They head to county this weekend with the girls at Astro Lanes on Saturday and the boys at Cherry Hill Lanes on Sunday.

Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball lost to West Bloomfield last Thursday, 62-20. Elliana Robak and Elia Morgner each scored five points. Mia Zorski had three points.

The freshman team won their game against the Lakers, 40-16.

The varsity team lost to Oxford on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, 42-36.

They played Rochester on Tuesday. They head to Southfield A&T on Friday and host Stoney Creek on Thursday, January 19.

Clarkston Varsity Competitive Cheer competed in their first league meet on Tuesday at Royal Oak.

They compete in the Lake Orion Invite on Saturday with the JV team also competing in the meet.

Clarkston High School Ski teams are scheduled to compete this Wednesday and Thursday against Lake Orion, Notre Dame Prep and Detroit Country Day at Pine Knob Ski Resort.