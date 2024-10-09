Wolfpack Update for October 9, 2024

Clarkston Football

Clarkston Varsity Football defeated Troy Athens last Friday, 36-7

The Wolves scored twice in the first quarter with a 29-yard touchdown run by Colton Williams and a 9-yard touchdown run by Alex Waszczenko.

Aidan O’Neill opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 29-yard field goal. Wazczenko connected two touchdown passes during the quarter – a 20-yard touchdown to Wendell Childs and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Hank Hornung, ending the first half, 31-0.

Brayden Bower scored on a 20-yard field goal in the third quarter and the Wolves scored a safety in the fourth quarter.

The Wolves (4-2, 2-1 OAA Red) head to Lake Orion this Friday, 7 p.m. Clarkston and Oxford are currently tied for first place in the league as both head into their final league games of the season.

Clarkston Girls Golf

Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf wrapped the regular season finishing second place in the OAA Red-White tournament with four placing in the top ten. Sophomore Lily Fishtahler finished in fifth place with an 80; seniors Emily Sherman and Lauren Fishtahler tied at seventh with 84; and junior Lily Haviland, tenth, 85.

The Wolves ended the season as OAA Red League champions and had four finish the season as OAA Red All-League – Lily Fishtahler, Lauren Fishtahler, Haviland and Sherman.

Clarkston competed in the MHSAA Girls Golf Division 1 Regional 5 meet on Monday as this week’s edition went to press. Results will be in a future edition of The Clarkston News.

Clarkston Cross Country

The Clarkston Boys Cross Country team finished as champions at the Oakland County Meet on Saturday with 92 points. The top five runners were junior Ryan Barnes in third place in the time of 16:20.67; junior David Dubeck, 12th, 16:58.34; senior Cayden DeGrendel, 15th, 16:59.88; senior Jaxson Nowik, 28th, 17:20.25; and freshman Cooper McNaughton, 36th, 17:34.81.

Oxford finished in second place with 100 points; Milford, third, 117; Troy, fourth, 169; and Detroit Catholic Central, fifth, 171.

The girls team finished in eighth place with 273 points. Three runners finished in the top 50 with sophomore Avery DeGrendel in 13th place in the time of 20:04.73; sophomore Kendal Russette, 19th, 20:24.95; and junior Sydney Fischer, 50th, 21:37.71.

Rochester finished in first place with 51 points; Rochester Adams, second, 103; Novi, third, 168; Royal Oak, fourth, 190; and Oxford, fifth, 195.

The Wolves host the third and final OAA Red Jamboree on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Clintonwood Park.

Clarkston Boys Soccer

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer went 1-1 last week. They opened the week with a 1-0 loss to Troy. They shutout Royal Oak, 1-0, with the lone goal from Jameson Duty, on Thursday.

The Wolves (9-8-1, 2-5 OAA Red) ended the regular season against Ann Arbor Pioneer on Tuesday. They play in the first round of the MHSAA Boys Soccer Division 1 District 6 against the Lightning at Lapeer High School on Friday, 7 p.m.

Clarkston Girls Swim & Dive

Clarkston competed in the Oakland County Girls Swim and Dive Championship last Friday and Saturday.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ella Kurmaniak, Tyler Craig, Avery Gralewski and Sophia Love finished in 22nd place in the time of 4:10.17.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ella Johnson, Craig, Gralewski and Love finished in 24th place in the time of 1:51.25.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Bayla Zarzycki, Bella Popiolek, Kurmaniak and Johnson finished in 26th place in the time of 2:10.26.

The Wolves opened the week with a 124-59 win over Brandon-Goodrich at Clarkston High School, Oct. 1.

Scoring points in the individual events were: in the 50-yard freestyle, Love in second place in the time of 27.39; Johnson, third, 27.93; 100-yard butterfly, Johnson, first, 1:12.60; Popiolek, second, 1:18.78; 100-yard freestyle, Love, first, 1:02.51; Kurmaniak, second, 1:03.09; Guzal, third, 1:05.03; 100-yard backstroke, Kurmaniak, second, 1:12.87; Jac Ellingsworth, fourth, 1:25.64; Estella Emerson, fifth, 1:26.32; 100-yard breaststroke, Craig, second, 1:26.56; Guzal, fourth, 1:32.12; 200-yard freestyle, Popiolek, first, 2:25.08; Craig, second, 2:27.19; Caitlin McGivern, third, 2:29.46; 200-yard IM, Zarzycki, first, 2:37.47; Gralewski, second, 2:44.66; Gwen Brumbaugh, fourth, 2:58.61; 500-yard freestyle, Zarzycki, first, 6:17.39; Gralewski, second, 6:35.28; and Brumbaugh, third, 6:52.96.

For relay events, the 200-yard medley relay team of Kurmaniak, Zarzycki, Johnson and Guzal finished in first place in the time of 2:09.35; and the team of Ellingsworth, Emerson, Savanah Ryan and Jasmine Scott in third, 2:27.46. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Johnson, Craig, Gralewski and Love, first, 1:57.16; and team of Ryan, Scott, Popiolek and McGivern, third, 2:05.84. In the 400-yard freestyle, the team of Love, Kurmaniak, Gralewski and Craig, first, 4:30.20; and team of Zarzycki, Popiolek, Emerson and Guzal, second, 4:34.10.

In 1-meter diving, Sarah Ostheimer finished in first place with 152.95 points in six dives; Aubree Zeiman, third, 132.90; and Julia Whitecar, fifth, 130.50.

Clarkston heads to Avondale today, Oct. 9. They compete in the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association meet on Friday and Saturday.

They are back home when they host Ferndale on Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Clarkston Boys Tennis

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis wrapped the regular season last Thursday with a 7-2 win over Romeo.

For Singles, Thomas McCormick defeated Austin Habicht 6-2 , 6-0, on Flight No. 1; Ethan Banyas defeated Lennox Pataca, 6-0, 6-1, on Flight No. 2; Evan Banyas defeated Angelo Bugli, 7-6 (4), 6-2, on Flight No. 3; and Nathaniel Keller defeated Brandon Apil, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, on Flight No. 4.

For Doubles, Ryan Merritt and Max Downey defeated Gavin Habicht and Connor McGrath, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, on Flight No. 1; Max Dodge-Rubin and Kamy Shushtari defeated Jack Gillard and Henry Terrien, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, on Flight No. 4; and Conner Sanderson and Henry Haviland defeated Dominic Carpenter and Cormac Young, Romeo, 6-2, 6-4, on Flight No. 5.

The Wolves head to Brighton High School to compete in the MHSAA Boys Tennis Division 1 Regional 6 meet on Friday, 8:30 a.m.

Clarkston Field Hockey

The Clarkston Girls Field Hockey team opened last week with a 1-1 Regina, Oct. 1

They defeated Grosse Pointe North last Thursday, 1-0, with the lone goal from Claire Dean with 4:55 remaining in the first half. Myah Sadowski was in the net for the win.

The Wolves opened they week against Edsel Ford. They host Grand Blanc on Wednesday and head to Hartland on Thursday.

–Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price