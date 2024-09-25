Wolfpack Update for September 24, 2024

Clarkston Football

The Clarkston Varsity Football team lost to Rochester Adams last Friday, 28-10.

Aidan O’Neill scored on a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter to put the Wolves on the board after the Highlanders took the lead 14-0.

Adams added on to their lead with seven more points before Clarkston’s Alex Waszczenko connected a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brady Beck in the second quarter.

The Wolves (2-2, 1-1 OAA Red) hosts West Bloomfield (2-2, 0-1 OAA Red) this Friday for Homecoming, 7 p.m.

Join the Wolves early for the Homecoming Community Tailgate, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. The event includes yard games, food trucks, face painting and a giant coloring opportunity.

Clarkston Cross Country

The Clarkston Cross Country teams competed in the Jackson Invitational on Saturday.

The boys team finished in second place in the orange division out of 31 teams with a score of 172. The top five finishers were junior Ryan Barnes in tenth place in the time of 15:44.81; senior Cayden DeGrendel, 13th, 15:51.30; junior David Dubeck, 22nd, 15:59.75; senior Jaxson Nowik, 57th, 16:36.29; and freshman Cooper McNaughton, 70th, 16:49.12.

The girls took seventh place in the orange division out of 29 teams with a score of 269. The top five finishers were sophomore Addison Brigham in 23rd place in the time of 19:12.34; sophomore Kendal Russette, 44th, 19:41.29; sophomore Avery DeGrendel, 59th, 20:02.99; sophomore Paityn Sweet, 70th, 20:16.96; and junior Sydney Fischer, 77th, 20:29.47.

The Wolves opened the week competing in the second OAA Red Jamboree. They head to Hanson’s Invitational on Saturday.

Clarkston Boys Soccer

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team lost to Birmingham Seaholm on Sept. 17, 2-0.

The Wolves (5-4-1, 1-4 OAA Red) opened the week against Troy Athens. They host Midland Dow on Saturday. JVA plays at 11 a.m., varsity follows.

Clarkston Girls Volleyball

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball opened the week with a 3-0 win over Birmingham Seaholm at home, 25-6, 25-10, 25-10.

They defeated Troy on the road on Thursday, 3-0, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13.

Sophomore Marlie Smith had eight digs and 25 assists. Senior Addison Newblatt had seven kills and five digs. Sophomore Josie Seets and Isabelle Henry had eight kills.

The Wolves defeated Hudsonville, 25-23, 25-22; and lost to Rockford, 25-15, 25-15; and Jenison, 25-22, 31-29 on Saturday in the East and West Challenge.

The Wolves (14-3, 2-0 OAA Red) head to Rochester Adams on Monday, Oct. 1 and Rochester on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Clarkston is back home on Tuesday, Oct. 8 when they host Lake Orion. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.