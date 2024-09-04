Wolfpack Update for September 4, 2024

DETROIT — The Clarkston Varsity Football team opened the season with a 31-28 loss to Belleville at Wayne State University on Aug. 30.

Belleville took the lead in the first quarter, 6-0.

Griffin Boman brought the Wolves into the lead on a 6-yard touchdown just over a minute into the second quarter, 7-6.

Boman scored against in the third quater on a 3-yard touchdown run with Belleville leading, 21-14.

In the fourth quarter, Lukas Boman scored on a 1-yard touchdown with 10:13 remaining with Belleville up, 28-20.

With 3:20 left in the game, Alex Waszczenko threw a 84-yard pass to Hank Hornung to score a touchdown. The Wolves followed it up with a 2-point conversion with Waszczenko pitching the ball to Brady Beck, who passed it to Brody Roush to tie the game, 28-28.

Belleville finished the night with a 55-yard touchdown by Bryce Underwood with 1:18 left in the game, 35-28.

Clarkston (0-1) heads to Southfield (1-0) this Friday, 7 p.m.

* * *

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team were winners of the 2024 Patriot Cup last Thursday.

They took first place out of 23 teams. They also had all five starters finished in the top 25 out of 108 golfers. Lauren Fishtahler led the team with a seventh place finish.

The Wolves finished second out of 16 teams at the Adams Invite at Twin Lakes, Aug. 22. Lauren and Lily Fishtahler finished in the top ten.

Clarkston won its first tournament of the season at the 2024 Lady Falcons Tournament, Aug. 19, to take first place out of 18 teams. Lily Fishtahler, Emily Sherman and Lily Haviland finshed in the top ten.

* * *

Led by Captains Camryn Boisvert, Helena Duch and Skylar Kelly, the Clarkston Girls JV Golf team is off to a 4-1 start on the season with wins over Troy, Cranbrook, Stoney Creek and Bloomfield Hills.

Their only loss was to Lake Orion on Aug. 28 by two strokes. They seek redemption when they compete against the Dragons again on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Boulder Pointe.

“It’s a big team this year with 18 girls,” said Coach Nikole Carlson Hartzell. “I’m thrilled to see the program growing and know the future is even brighter. I’m so impressed with the girls desire to improve every day and we have a great time at both matches and practice.”

She added the Wolves can really play.

“Skylar has an eagle already this season, and several players have birdied holes, including freshman Corryn Niemi with two birdies against Cranbrook to close out the win,” Carlson shared.

“A highlight of golf is that the athletes can play throughout their entire lives and it’s my goal to expand the program while empowering the girls to succeed and represent Clarkston in the best light possible.”

The Wolves opened this week on Tuesday at home against Rochester at Pine Knob Golf Club.

“We are truly so fortunate and grateful to Pine Knob for their generosity,” Carlson said. “They are the primary reason our program can continue to grow, as our home course they are beyond accommodating and gracious to our team.”

The Wolves finish the week against Troy on Thursday and open next week against Rochester Adams, Sept. 9.

* * *

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team opened the season at the Novi Quad going against the Wildcats, Groves and Rockford on Aug. 22.

Senior Evan Banyas took first place in Singles Flight No. 3. Sophomore Thomas McCormick took second place in Singles Flight No. 1.

The Wolves opened this week against Lake Orion. They host Farmington on Thursday at 4 p.m. They head to Ann Arbor Pioneer on Saturday. –