Wolves set to take on Davison Cardinals

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston Varsity Football is ready for action and to take on Davison at the annual Battle at the Big House in Ann Arbor this Thursday.

“We feel pretty good about our team,” said Justin Pintar, in his first year as head coach for the Wolves. “We know Davison is a talented team. They bring a lot of key guys back on their roster. We feel very good about who we are and what we are capable of, but we also respect our opponent.”

He added Davison is going to be a good team, but the Wolves are prepared.

Pintar summarized Clarkston’s strengths heading into the game in one word – balanced.

“Defensively I was trying to figure out what group would be the best and I think it’s balanced,” he explained. “I really like our corners on defense, but there is a good balance between all three groups.”

He added it is similar for offensive especially with Mike Hein being a full time quarterback this year.

“He looks really good at quarterback,” Pintar said. “We should have the ability to run and throw the ball. Our receiver group is really deep. Offensively, we are probably as balanced as we have ever been. We can do a lot of different things without other teams keying on one particular thing.”

“We feel really good about the team, but we also know it’s going to be battle – no doubt,” said Pintar.

Tickets are available through Clarkston Athletic Office as well as the University of Michigan Stadium on game day. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

* * *

Join the Wolves as in honoring Coach Kurt Richardson during the Clarkston Varsity Football home opener against Southfield Arts &Technology, Thursday, September 1.

The on field ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Clarkston Athletics is asking former players and anyone who has coached with Richardson to arrive by 6:15 p.m.

Richardson announced his retirement back in February, ending his run as Clarkston Varsity Football head coach after 35 years. During his time, he had 274 wins, leading the Wolfpack to three MHSAA Division 1 Football State Championships, seven regional championships, ten district championships and 14 league championship