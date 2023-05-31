Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post BACKING LOCAL TROOPS: From left, Sashabaw Middle School seventh graders Kamyar Shushtari, Eshan Patel, and Kiyan Shushtari write three of over 700 inspiring notes earlier this month that were recently delivered to United States troops ready to deploy from Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township. Photo: Provided by Lyndsay Kirkland ALL FOR MOM: Springfield Plains Elementary fourth graders Reese Jones, Finn Weller, Justin Wightman, Reese Andalora, Carly Alexander, Mason Malicki, Elizabeth Denton, Mia Derish, Landon Ward, Jacob Holden, Connor Pokowski, Silas Kimball, Jayla D’Autremont, and Cassidy Evants take part in a Mother’s Day presentation after hosting a charity drive for Neighbor to Neighbor and then giving their mothers that had been invited to the school a flower to wear and then reading poems they wrote for their mothers to cap a memorable Mother’s Day event. Photo: Provided by Courtni Denton Wrapping up ‘22-23 school year giving back to troops, local mothers added by Matt Mackinder on May 31, 2023View all posts by Matt Mackinder →