The Sashabaw Plains Chapter of the National Society Daughters American Revolution will be placing 165 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Lakeview Cemetery, Independence Township, on Dec. 16 – Wreaths Across America Day.

This is the first year that Lakeview Cemetery and the DAR chapter have participated in Wreaths Across America.

There will be a short program at noon with recognition of the eight branches of the military. Clarkston High School student Megan Wilson will sing the “Star Spangled Banner.”

The public is invited to assist with placing wreaths on the veterans’ graves from the Revolutionary War to the Afghanistan War. Wreaths were purchased by family members, residents and businesses to honor veterans buried in the cemetery.

Parking is available at the Deer Lake Athletic Club’s lower lot.

For more information, contact Joette Kunse at jkhorses@comcast.net or 248-514-1729.