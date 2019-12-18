ZBA, 1-8-20

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: NEW BUSINESS: Election of Officers Case #20-001, Erick Seidel, Petitioner, Requesting: A 17.5 foot front yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a new home on an existing nonconforming lot of record, 4651 Ennismore Dr., Parcel #08-34-386-014, R-1A Single Family Residential APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of December 4, 2019 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.