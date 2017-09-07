Letters to the Editor

Reader kudos for city leadership on parking
Dear Editor,
In my opinion, the dereliction of prior councils has directly resulted in the parking problem downtown.
I applaud the leadership of those current Clarkston City Council members who made the difficult, but correct decision to finally move forward with paid parking as at least part of the solution.
In another matter, the column regarding the origin of Labor Day (“Thankful for Labor Day,” Aug. 30 edition) leads to the natural question of why labor organizations and the hundreds of retired and active union members in this community would not be the logical ones to step forward to revive the parade for next year.
More than any other group they should want to honor the sacrifice of those pioneers of the labor movement from whom they now derive such great social and economic benefits.
Richard Meyer
Clarkston
Parking should’ve been part of planning, reader says
Dear Editor,
Pay to park downtown? Really? You’re going to drive potential customers away.
Yes, the city will end up with more money, but the businesses will be the real losers. Many of my neighbors have said they will take their business elsewhere.
A parking plan should be been part of the approval and planning process when a new business applied for approval to do business downtown. Paying for parking is hindsight management.
Barry Snyder
Independence Township
There is no question that the city should have considered parking when approving new restaurants and other businesses with higher occupancy than the city had before. That didn’t happen and the city ignored their ordinances, requirements and common sense. That said, the only other alternative would have been to turn down businesses that have invested literally millions of dollars in the city and brought new life to Main Street or charge them for parking as the city ordinance allows and as has been done in the past. Somebody was going to pay one way or the other. Since the former City Council and Planning Commission didn’t do their job correctly, the present Council is obligated to find a way to fix these past mistakes. Not the best or most efficient way to do things but there are not many other alternatives and something has to be done. Elections are in November and the record of those running should be considered.
Nothing like trying to close the barn doors after the animals have escaped. Paid parking lots and free parking on the streets. Talk about a recipe for disaster. People driving around looking for that “free” space.
Long term parking for the diners and nothing for the customers visiting retail stores. Rochester here we come.