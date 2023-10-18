Wolfpack Update for October 18, 2023

Senior Alexandria Lecureux and junior Lauren Fishtahler finished in the top three for individual qualifiers during the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional 5 meet at Twin Lakes Golf Club, Oct. 11.

Fishtahler finished with a 82 to take ninth place overall and Lecureux finished with a 83 for 11th place.

The Wolves finished in fifth place as a team with a total of 348. Freshman Fishtahler finished with a 91 for 22nd place; senior Katarina Fisher, 92 for 23rd place; and junior Emily Sherman, 96 for 31st place.

The top three teams to qualify for the state championship were Rochester Adams in first place with 313; Lake Orion, second, 330; and Oxford, third, 332.

L. Fishtahler and Lecureux head to the state finals at Forest Akers West at Michigan State University this Friday and Saturday.

***

Clarkston Varsity Football lost to Harper Woods last Friday, 35-7. They tied the score with 6:23 remaining in the first quarter of a 12-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Brady Collins to Desman Stephens and a PAT from senior Eddie Langton. Clarkston (4-4, 4-1 OAA Red) heads to Utica Eisenhower for the last game of the regular season this Friday. The Wolves are currently 16th in Division 1 with 59.5 playoff points, as of Sunday . MHSAA will announce the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs this Sunday, Oct. 22, on the “Selection Sunday Show” on Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 6 p.m. It will also be on www.ballysports.com/detroit.